Hey, patch 0.83.3 is live.

There are changes that made it to this version. :)

New features:

Added possibility of resetting rover. The base keybind is “R”, you can change it in

Added possibility to pin on UI resources needed for building, all you need to do is right-click on the building in the Building menu. And required resources should show on the right of the screen.

Added possibility to unlock Sabatier using techtree

Added new screens after finishing tutorials, so the player is able to choose next tutorial without going back to the main menu.

Added the possibility of drinking alcohol. (since you can't create it on your own in beta we left some for you in starting capsule while starting a new game. :))

BugFixes:

fixed some problems that were blocking the possibility of saving the game

rover now should properly take damage

fixed problem with unlocking new rover crane ending

fixed problem with disappearing transformer upgrade sockets

fixed problem (at least most of it) of rover losing power

fixed problem with invisible pickable items in player hands.

fixed problems with some building sounds playing regardless of the distance to the player

flashlight now won’t turn off while managing building fuses

boxes in destroyed bases should now properly open

fixed problems with loading bigger rocks, smaller are still broken

For now, we disable the support of Steelserries since it was causing game crashes in some setups. We are working on a long-term solution.