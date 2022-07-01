🛠 Update 0.6.10 is now available!

This is a fairly large update in that a new game map, character customization, server settings, and many other changes into the game.

New map

A new game map has been added to the game - "Industrial Area". This is a medium sized map but has a lot of places to hide!

Character customization

Character customization has been added before, but it's finally fixed in this update! Now you can choose how your character will look like, choose one of the presented colors for him. In this way, you can personalize not only the props, but also the hunter!

Server settings

Now if the players want to change the map, or change the settings of the match, it is not necessary to dissolve the session. The player who created the server can independently apply all the necessary changes (change the name of the server, set or remove the password, change the map or change other settings). All changes will be applied immediately or at the end of the match.

You can invite friends directly from the server

Now players can invite their friends who have a copy of the game to the server! After sending the invitation, the second player will receive notifications from Steam that you are inviting the player to your session.

Props

Now the maps will have not only static items, but also random ones! This means that anything can appear in one place! This can increase the level of replay value by making it harder to remember the location of each item! This means that props can hide more effectively!

Abilities

The changes also affected ability cards. Now when you pick up several cards of the same bonus - they accumulate! But you can also use them after a certain time.

Medkits can now also be stockpiled and used on a timer. By default, the button for using the first-aid kit is assigned to "H", you can change it in the control settings.

Miscellaneous changes

After the start of the match, the new joined player will be an spectator, but at the same time he has the opportunity to join the match for the hunter team;

The player-server can now kick other players, ban on his server and turn off chat to other players. This feature is experimental and if it is noticed that players are abusing it, the functionality will be disabled;

As an additional weapon, snowballs were added (functionality being finalized);

Added damage during the downtime of the prop player. This is a configurable parameter and is set when the server is created, or changed during the game;

Human props can pick up snowball cards and use them against hunters;

Fixed some bugs;

Added new bugs;

If you encounter a bug, write about it in the Steam community. The more detailed you describe the problem, the more likely it is to be successfully solved!

On this we do not say goodbye, another update is in the works now!