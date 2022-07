Share · View all patches · Build 9045747 · Last edited 1 July 2022 – 16:26:10 UTC by Wendy

Changes in version 29.2:

Fixed 4 achievements.

3 achievements were not triggering at all. They were:

Hunter Becomes the Hunter

GOLD!

Party's Over

They should trigger now.

The achievement, "This Is the Turn That Doesn't End", was triggering after knocking off 4 blue monsters in a row, but now triggers after only knocking off 3 in a row, which is easier to achieve.