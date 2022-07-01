BOSS: Bakurou & Hagurou - Level 200

NAME: BAKUROU E HAGUROU

RANK: BOSS

LEVEL: 200

LORE: Bakurou and Hagurou are brothers, former guardians of the Celestial Dimension (dimension where monsters were imprisoned since 8000 thousand years ago). Bakurou helped Zeruel break the seals, once created by the Order of Ebuin. This breaking of the seals was what allowed the monsters to come to the Material Dimension. Hagurou at first was against breaking the seals and against his own brother, but in the end his loyalty and ties to his brother were stronger. They passed through the portal that connected the Celestial Dimension with the Material Dimension, but there has been no news of them since.