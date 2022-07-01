Hotfixes 2.1.310

Share · View all patches · Build 9045695 · Last edited 1 July 2022 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy

The respawn time of rare resources, leaders and bosses will now be less predictable.

Weaker versions of the Barghest and Crocodile can now be found in the Dark Forest Dungeons instead of the normal ones.

Increased the maximum possible zoom-in on the camera.

Significantly reduced level requirements for exotic items, as well as some axes and hammers.

Fixed a bug due to which the attack speed was not displayed on jewelry and armor.

Added influence of jewelry and books bonuses for Animal Husbandry.

Added auction categories for animals and feed for the Animal Husbandry skill.

Fixed a bug due to which the light from the backpack did not illuminate the ground.

Fixed a bug that appeared when disconnecting from the server.

Fixed aggro due to obstacles. Now all re-aggressions work through obstacles except for the Taunt ability. Added an explanation if the target of the Taunt was blocked by an obstacle.

Reduced the amount of experience for cooking animal feed.

Updated recipe "Fertilizer from bird droppings".

The sling was still very strong. Slightly lowered the stats and now it takes more skill to hit with a stun, and the chance to dodge is higher.

Sling:

Slightly reduced basic attack parameters and attack speed.

Reduced projectile range for normal attacks and abilities 15 -> 12.

Ability Headshot. Reduced stun time 2.5s -> 2s. Casting of the ability and projectile speed are slightly slowed down.

While there are no two-handed and dual weapons, we will improve light shields for a larger build options.

Light shields: