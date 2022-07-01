Hotfixes 2.1.310

- The respawn time of rare resources, leaders and bosses will now be less predictable.
- Weaker versions of the Barghest and Crocodile can now be found in the Dark Forest Dungeons instead of the normal ones.
- Increased the maximum possible zoom-in on the camera.
- Significantly reduced level requirements for exotic items, as well as some axes and hammers.
- Fixed a bug due to which the attack speed was not displayed on jewelry and armor.
- Added influence of jewelry and books bonuses for Animal Husbandry.
- Added auction categories for animals and feed for the Animal Husbandry skill.
- Fixed a bug due to which the light from the backpack did not illuminate the ground.
- Fixed a bug that appeared when disconnecting from the server.
- Fixed aggro due to obstacles. Now all re-aggressions work through obstacles except for the Taunt ability. Added an explanation if the target of the Taunt was blocked by an obstacle.
- Reduced the amount of experience for cooking animal feed.
- Updated recipe "Fertilizer from bird droppings".
The sling was still very strong. Slightly lowered the stats and now it takes more skill to hit with a stun, and the chance to dodge is higher.
Sling:
- Slightly reduced basic attack parameters and attack speed.
- Reduced projectile range for normal attacks and abilities 15 -> 12.
- Ability Headshot. Reduced stun time 2.5s -> 2s. Casting of the ability and projectile speed are slightly slowed down.
While there are no two-handed and dual weapons, we will improve light shields for a larger build options.
Light shields:
Reduced attack speed penalty 15% -> 10%.
Increased characteristics.
Increased the damage of Light Shield Bash ability 10% -> 25%.
Slightly lowered the plague damage of the Morbium Warhammer.
