Wild Terra 2: New Lands update for 1 July 2022

Hotfixes 2.1.310

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The respawn time of rare resources, leaders and bosses will now be less predictable.
  • Weaker versions of the Barghest and Crocodile can now be found in the Dark Forest Dungeons instead of the normal ones.
  • Increased the maximum possible zoom-in on the camera.
  • Significantly reduced level requirements for exotic items, as well as some axes and hammers.
  • Fixed a bug due to which the attack speed was not displayed on jewelry and armor.
  • Added influence of jewelry and books bonuses for Animal Husbandry.
  • Added auction categories for animals and feed for the Animal Husbandry skill.
  • Fixed a bug due to which the light from the backpack did not illuminate the ground.
  • Fixed a bug that appeared when disconnecting from the server.
  • Fixed aggro due to obstacles. Now all re-aggressions work through obstacles except for the Taunt ability. Added an explanation if the target of the Taunt was blocked by an obstacle.
  • Reduced the amount of experience for cooking animal feed.
  • Updated recipe "Fertilizer from bird droppings".

The sling was still very strong. Slightly lowered the stats and now it takes more skill to hit with a stun, and the chance to dodge is higher.
Sling:

  • Slightly reduced basic attack parameters and attack speed.
  • Reduced projectile range for normal attacks and abilities 15 -> 12.
  • Ability Headshot. Reduced stun time 2.5s -> 2s. Casting of the ability and projectile speed are slightly slowed down.

While there are no two-handed and dual weapons, we will improve light shields for a larger build options.
Light shields:

  • Reduced attack speed penalty 15% -> 10%.

  • Increased characteristics.

  • Increased the damage of Light Shield Bash ability 10% -> 25%.

  • Slightly lowered the plague damage of the Morbium Warhammer.

