Planet S update for 1 July 2022

Planet S is now available!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now play Planet S! Here is a summary of the implemented features:

  • The basic gameplay mechanics (colonizing planets, trade routes, resources, production chains, etc.)
  • Procedually generated planets
  • The first two population tiers
  • Multiplayer sessions with up to four players

The upcoming "Research Update" will be released this summer. It will contain the third population tier and the research system.

If you encouter any problems, have suggestions or simply want to share your impressions, you can join our Discord: https://discord.gg/JhA5M5EvXS
We are looking forward to receive your feedback!

