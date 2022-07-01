Planet S is now available!

You can now play Planet S! Here is a summary of the implemented features:

The basic gameplay mechanics (colonizing planets, trade routes, resources, production chains, etc.)

Procedually generated planets

The first two population tiers

Multiplayer sessions with up to four players

The upcoming "Research Update" will be released this summer. It will contain the third population tier and the research system.

If you encouter any problems, have suggestions or simply want to share your impressions, you can join our Discord: https://discord.gg/JhA5M5EvXS

We are looking forward to receive your feedback!