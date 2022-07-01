Guess That Job Launch Edition - Dev Log 61

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone - welcome to dev log 61!

Last week Sofia our Lead QA talked about their processes testing PowerWash Simulator; more on that here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1290000/view/5967847045493831547

Today, we put on our sleuthing hats. (Everyone has those, right?) And call out to our inner Sherlock Gnomes! What is this new job coming at launch?



Mystery Map

Guess that job! Seriously what is it? This level will come alongside several other jobs, including the biggest yet. From these pictures, can you deduce what it is going to be? Put your best and worst guesses in the replies below!

Before guessing, why not take a break at a cafe?

Maybe this will give your speculations a lift?

Oh, we've hit a wall now!

Oh, barnacles, have we lost you?

Maybe we can hatch a few more ideas with you?

Well, what even is that?

There you have it, folks. It is now time to guess away. Have we made it too easy, hard, or just right this time? Let the spicy speculations flow! :)

We wanted to get out a hotfix with achievements earlier this week. Unfortunately, our two producers have been off ill with that virus everyone has been getting the past two years. They are the ones who organise the development, and we are still trying to get something together to go out ASAP, but we'll keep everyone updated if this will/won't happen and when.

Giveaway Event

It's 2 weeks until the full launch of PowerWash Simulator. In the lead-up to start building hype, next week at 1 PM BST on Twitch, we'll be revealing prizes on a live stream with real-life power washers! We'll update everyone on where to watch this closer to the event!

Weekly Meme

Each week we release a PowerWash version of a popular meme format. This week we didn't have one of our own, but here's something from Discord user Dozer:



That's All, Folks!

Thank you to everyone for reading. We hope everyone is enjoying the new content and these insights! :)

