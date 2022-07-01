7/2 temporary maintenance announcement of spirit realm fantasy

Dear agent,

The holy mirror system is expected to be temporarily updated and maintained at 00:00 (utc/gmt: +8:00) on July 2. The estimated maintenance time is 30 minutes. Online agents will not be able to enter the match! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Fixed the following issues:

Repair the residual red light of ghost fog

Compensation will be issued after this maintenance: lingcoin x10000