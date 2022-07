Share · View all patches · Build 9045427 · Last edited 7 July 2022 – 18:09:40 UTC by Wendy

A story of life and death.

Have you touched their lives yet?

In this update 1.11, the English text has been refined.

If you haven't noticed yet, "The Patient S Remedy" is now available in English!

You can also toggle the language setting in the preferences.

We hope you enjoy it!

1.11 Fixes