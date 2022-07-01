 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dark Skies: The Nemansk Incident update for 1 July 2022

Level 13 "The Quarry" Added + EXPERIMENTAL GAME CACHE FOR FASTER LOADING

Share · View all patches · Build 9045384 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all!

I am excited to share the new Level with you !
It expands on the "Stormfront Update" from earlier this year and continues the story.
Along with the new Level come these features:

  • New and Improved Desert Eagle Animations
  • New Weapon: PP19 - Bizon
  • Whole Game has been "cached" for faster loading times. (EXPERIMENTAL FEATURE - Bugs can occur, please report if you see something strange)
  • Improved Post Process Filter for the Hub level ( is now more colorful )
  • Added Level 13 "The Quarry"
  • New Soundtrack + Voice Acting

I am working on future updates. Stay tuned!
Take care all and thanks for playing :)

Changed files in this update

"Dark Skies: The Nemansk Incident"-Depot Depot 657481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link