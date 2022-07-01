Level 13 "The Quarry" Added + EXPERIMENTAL GAME CACHE FOR FASTER LOADING

Hey all!
I am excited to share the new Level with you !
It expands on the "Stormfront Update" from earlier this year and continues the story.
Along with the new Level come these features:
- New and Improved Desert Eagle Animations
- New Weapon: PP19 - Bizon
- Whole Game has been "cached" for faster loading times. (EXPERIMENTAL FEATURE - Bugs can occur, please report if you see something strange)
- Improved Post Process Filter for the Hub level ( is now more colorful )
- Added Level 13 "The Quarry"
- New Soundtrack + Voice Acting
I am working on future updates. Stay tuned!
Take care all and thanks for playing :)
Changed files in this update