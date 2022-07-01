Level 13 "The Quarry" Added + EXPERIMENTAL GAME CACHE FOR FASTER LOADING

Hey all!

I am excited to share the new Level with you !

It expands on the "Stormfront Update" from earlier this year and continues the story.

Along with the new Level come these features:

New and Improved Desert Eagle Animations

New Weapon: PP19 - Bizon

Whole Game has been "cached" for faster loading times. (EXPERIMENTAL FEATURE - Bugs can occur, please report if you see something strange)

Improved Post Process Filter for the Hub level ( is now more colorful )

Added Level 13 "The Quarry"

New Soundtrack + Voice Acting

I am working on future updates. Stay tuned!

Take care all and thanks for playing :)