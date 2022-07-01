New Build!

Click here to watch the new Update Video!

Darick Endgame Armor Changes

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. We’ve improved Darick’s endgame armor, making it less bulky. Additionally, the Kickstarter and IndieGoGo backer variant has been textured.

Destructible changes

Adjustments have been made to the destructibles in all levels. Now they have a 10% chance to drop mana orbs instead of 100%.

Dragon Girl Minion Changes

Lastly, the Dragon Girl minion now has destructible clothing. You can find her in the Destructible Clothing room.

Are games getting better or worse?

In many ways we're always moving forward and improving. But those of you who have played games for a long time will know how nice reminiscing about games we player many years ago is. So why is that? Were games that good back in the day? Or are we just feeling nostalgic about simpler times in which we didn't want so much from games to be entertained?