Kainga update for 1 July 2022

Update 0.6 - Clothing and Stone [Patch Notes]

Share · View all patches · Build 9045135 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog 0.6

Check out the description of update 0.6, Clothing and Stone here!

Changes to Thinkers:

  • Garam:
  • Bonfire now also grows crops and is cheaper to build
  • Now has festival Cliff Banners which now grows trees
  • Now has festival Skylamps which increase reputation
  • Achiote
  • Now has festival Blessed Construction which grants resources of a specific structure
  • Now has festival Pyramid which grants bloodlust
  • Ajowan
  • Water Bomb now also summons a boat
  • Now has festival Ceramic Tower which produces from production buildings
  • Now has the passive Ceramic Mandate
  • Charnushka
  • Firework now spawns rain of fish
  • Now has festival Skypole which converts some braves into combat units

Additions:

  • New map: The Ice Ridge
  • New Thinker duo: Kala and Jeera
  • Added new snowy weather events
  • New resource added, bricks with ancient ruins to be harvested
  • New challenge: Monuments
  • Added 2 new starting islands on The Pebbles
  • Increased the size of the sandbar in The Pebbles
  • Added a new route for the Icebreaker in The Pebbles
  • Added status icons for speed boost, bloodlust and conversion
  • You can now toggle on and off resource replacement bonuses
  • Added animations to menus when you unlock new content
  • Changed combat units’ movement to NOT return to the campfire unless told to do so
  • Added smoke to Barracks
  • Added a healthbar to the Thinker cage
  • Fire no longer burns on sand

New Art:

  • Brave “Enchanted Headbands”
  • Brave “Thinking Caps”
  • Brave “Pangolin Armor”
  • Brave “Silk Clothing”
  • Brave “Snow Clothing”
  • New Acid, Bee and FireBomber art
  • Longbows, Axewarriors and Shield Bearer art

New Technologies:

  • Isolation Tower
  • Thinking Caps
  • Warding Headbands
  • Pangolin Armor
  • Snow Outfits
  • Silk Outfits
  • Potted Bamboo
  • Town Walls
  • Stonemine
  • Glassblower’s Dome
  • Brick Walls
  • Slate Roof
  • Terracotta Roof
  • Ceramics Carver
  • Wood Roof
  • Enchanted Firejar

New Festivals:

  • Monuments
  • Stone Chariot
  • Beast Spirit House
  • Buried Ruins
  • Stone Pyramid
  • Blessed Scaffolding

New Synergy Techs:

  • Speedy Beast Incense Emitter
  • Covered Fishing Tower
  • Brick Pie Oven
  • Stone Arches

Plus hundreds of bugfixes and minor changes.
That's it for now, enjoy!

  • Erik
