Update 0.6 - Clothing and Stone [Patch Notes]

Changelog 0.6
Check out the description of update 0.6, Clothing and Stone here!
Changes to Thinkers:
- Garam:
- Bonfire now also grows crops and is cheaper to build
- Now has festival Cliff Banners which now grows trees
- Now has festival Skylamps which increase reputation
- Achiote
- Now has festival Blessed Construction which grants resources of a specific structure
- Now has festival Pyramid which grants bloodlust
- Ajowan
- Water Bomb now also summons a boat
- Now has festival Ceramic Tower which produces from production buildings
- Now has the passive Ceramic Mandate
- Charnushka
- Firework now spawns rain of fish
- Now has festival Skypole which converts some braves into combat units
Additions:
- New map: The Ice Ridge
- New Thinker duo: Kala and Jeera
- Added new snowy weather events
- New resource added, bricks with ancient ruins to be harvested
- New challenge: Monuments
- Added 2 new starting islands on The Pebbles
- Increased the size of the sandbar in The Pebbles
- Added a new route for the Icebreaker in The Pebbles
- Added status icons for speed boost, bloodlust and conversion
- You can now toggle on and off resource replacement bonuses
- Added animations to menus when you unlock new content
- Changed combat units’ movement to NOT return to the campfire unless told to do so
- Added smoke to Barracks
- Added a healthbar to the Thinker cage
- Fire no longer burns on sand
New Art:
- Brave “Enchanted Headbands”
- Brave “Thinking Caps”
- Brave “Pangolin Armor”
- Brave “Silk Clothing”
- Brave “Snow Clothing”
- New Acid, Bee and FireBomber art
- Longbows, Axewarriors and Shield Bearer art
New Technologies:
- Isolation Tower
- Thinking Caps
- Warding Headbands
- Pangolin Armor
- Snow Outfits
- Silk Outfits
- Potted Bamboo
- Town Walls
- Stonemine
- Glassblower’s Dome
- Brick Walls
- Slate Roof
- Terracotta Roof
- Ceramics Carver
- Wood Roof
- Enchanted Firejar
New Festivals:
- Monuments
- Stone Chariot
- Beast Spirit House
- Buried Ruins
- Stone Pyramid
- Blessed Scaffolding
New Synergy Techs:
- Speedy Beast Incense Emitter
- Covered Fishing Tower
- Brick Pie Oven
- Stone Arches
Plus hundreds of bugfixes and minor changes.
That's it for now, enjoy!
- Erik
