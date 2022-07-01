Update 0.6 - Clothing and Stone [Patch Notes]

Share · View all patches · Build 9045135 · Last edited 1 July 2022 – 14:32:14 UTC by Wendy

Changelog 0.6

Check out the description of update 0.6, Clothing and Stone here!

Changes to Thinkers:

Garam:

Bonfire now also grows crops and is cheaper to build

Now has festival Cliff Banners which now grows trees

Now has festival Skylamps which increase reputation

Achiote

Now has festival Blessed Construction which grants resources of a specific structure

Now has festival Pyramid which grants bloodlust

Ajowan

Water Bomb now also summons a boat

Now has festival Ceramic Tower which produces from production buildings

Now has the passive Ceramic Mandate

Charnushka

Firework now spawns rain of fish

Now has festival Skypole which converts some braves into combat units

Additions:

New map: The Ice Ridge

New Thinker duo: Kala and Jeera

Added new snowy weather events

New resource added, bricks with ancient ruins to be harvested

New challenge: Monuments

Added 2 new starting islands on The Pebbles

Increased the size of the sandbar in The Pebbles

Added a new route for the Icebreaker in The Pebbles

Added status icons for speed boost, bloodlust and conversion

You can now toggle on and off resource replacement bonuses

Added animations to menus when you unlock new content

Changed combat units’ movement to NOT return to the campfire unless told to do so

Added smoke to Barracks

Added a healthbar to the Thinker cage

Fire no longer burns on sand

New Art:

Brave “Enchanted Headbands”

Brave “Thinking Caps”

Brave “Pangolin Armor”

Brave “Silk Clothing”

Brave “Snow Clothing”

New Acid, Bee and FireBomber art

Longbows, Axewarriors and Shield Bearer art

New Technologies:

Isolation Tower

Thinking Caps

Warding Headbands

Pangolin Armor

Snow Outfits

Silk Outfits

Potted Bamboo

Town Walls

Stonemine

Glassblower’s Dome

Brick Walls

Slate Roof

Terracotta Roof

Ceramics Carver

Wood Roof

Enchanted Firejar

New Festivals:

Monuments

Stone Chariot

Beast Spirit House

Buried Ruins

Stone Pyramid

Blessed Scaffolding

New Synergy Techs:

Speedy Beast Incense Emitter

Covered Fishing Tower

Brick Pie Oven

Stone Arches

Plus hundreds of bugfixes and minor changes.

That's it for now, enjoy!