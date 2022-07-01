2022 Season 3 Patch 2 Release [2022.06.30.02]

This Patch contains a variety of updates and fixes for the 2022 Season 3 Release, as well as the release of the brand new 2022 laser scan version of Atlanta Motor Speedway - Oval, AND the addition of the New Damage Model for all five versions of the Dirt Sprint Cars!

Check out the full Release Notes below, or on the iRacing Forums here:

https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/25393/2022-season-3-patch-2-release-notes-2022-06-30-02#latest

2022 Season 3 Patch 2 Release Notes [2022.06.30.02]

SIMULATION:

Race Control

Fixed an exploit that could allow drivers to subvert the race control requirement to use multiple dry tire compounds during the race when it was enabled. This exploit included towing your car during the pacing lap and changing tire compounds while waiting for the green.

New Damage Model

Fixed an issue where engine damage due to collisions was inadvertently disabled with the 2022 Season 3 Release. Engines now receive damage from collisions once again, so drive safely!

Adjusted the manner in which suspension damage is repaired, particularly if the suspension was bent or twisted.

The repaired state should be more realistic, leaving some bend or twist in the suspension while still improving it.

The friction coefficient for concrete walls has been increased slightly to make wallriding less advantageous.

Fixed some inconsistencies with how an opponent car or car part would signal the player car that it was having an impact moment.



Graphics

If compute shaders are disabled, do not instantiate the AMD FSR post-processing effects.

Fixed a critical issue where recentering VR using the recenter HMD control, without VR active could crash the Simulator.

Fixed an issue with AMD FSR with multiple monitors while having SMAA enabled in cockpit view.

Fixed an issue with AMD FSR with fullscreen mode.

Fixed an issue where the VR mirror window would not resize correctly when AMD FSR modes were active.

Cars

Dashboard gauge bloom parameters have been updated to the latest parameters. This update affects all stockcars and trucks.

Environment

Fixed an issue with the lightmaps for ambulance sirens.

CARS:

<Car Class> NASCAR Classic 1987 Cars

iRacing setups have been updated.

<Car Class> NASCAR Cup Series Cars

iRacing setups have been updated.

<Car Class> NASCAR Next Gen Cars

Some vehicle damage visual effects have been updated.

iRacing setups have been updated.

<Car Class> NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Trucks

iRacing setups have been updated.

<Car Class> NASCAR Xfinity Cars

iRacing setups have been updated.

<Car Class> [Legacy] NASCAR Cup Cars

iRacing setups have been updated.

<Car Class> [Legacy] NASCAR Xfinity Cars

iRacing setups have been updated.

ARCA Menards Chevrolet Impala

iRacing setups have been updated.

Chevrolet Corvette C6.R GT1

For the New Damage Model, increased the impact durability of the engine so it is likely to only take damage in severe impacts.

Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTE

Fixed an issue in the iRacing UI where some fixed paint schemes would appear extra dark.

Dallara F3

For the New Damage Model, increased the impact durability of the engine so it is likely to only take damage in severe impacts.

Dallara IR18

The sounds used for backfire effects have been updated.

iRacing setups have been updated.

Dallara iR-01

For the New Damage Model, wheel repair properties have been updated:

Fully broken wheels may no longer be replaced.

Repair time for bent wheels has been increased.

The total amount of wheel repair that may occur has been increased.

The black flag threshold which prevents cars being released in a dangerous state has been reduced.



Dirt Late Model

(Pro & Super) - Idle speed and engine start sounds have been improved.

Dirt Sprint Car

(ALL) - The New Damage Model is now enabled for these cars!

(ALL) - Tire spin blur effect has been updated to better match the actual tire speed.

Dirt Sprint Car

Dirt Sprint Car Non-Winged

(ALL) - The New Damage Model is now enabled for these cars!

Dirt Sprint Car Non-Winged

Dirt UMP Modified

iRacing setups have been updated.

Formula Renault 2.0

For the New Damage Model, suspension repair values have been adjusted.

The repair limits have been increased to allow the extra needed repairs to be completed.

The repair time has been increased to make suspension repairs take a more reasonable amount of time.

The black flag threshold which prevents cars being released in a dangerous state has been reduced.



Formula Vee

For the New Damage Model, wheel repair properties have been updated:

Fully broken wheels may no longer be replaced.

Repair time for bent wheels has been increased.

The total amount of wheel repair that may occur has been increased.

The black flag threshold which prevents cars being released in a dangerous state has been reduced.



Indy Pro 2000 PM-18

For the New Damage Model, suspension repair values have been adjusted.

The repair limits have been increased to allow the extra needed repairs to be completed.

The repair time has been increased to make suspension repairs take a more reasonable amount of time.

The black flag threshold which prevents cars being released in a dangerous state has been reduced.



iRacing Formula iR-04

For the New Damage Model, suspension repair values have been adjusted.

The repair limits have been increased to allow the extra needed repairs to be completed.

The repair time has been increased to make suspension repairs take a more reasonable amount of time.

The black flag threshold has been lowered so that the car will not be released from pit lane in a dangerous state.



Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR

Headlight flares now move properly with the headlights after they have taken damage.

Porsche 911 R GT3

Aerodynamic balance has been moved rearward for improved high-speed stability.

iRacing setups have been updated.

Radical SR10

Aerodynamic penalties for the Old Damage Model have been updated to prevent the car from excessively lifting off the ground when it has front-end damage.

For the New Damage Model, increased the impact durability of the engine so it is likely to only take damage in severe impacts.

Silver Crown

iRacing setups have been updated.

Skip Barber Formula 2000

For the New Damage Model, wheel repair properties have been updated:

Fully broken wheels may no longer be replaced.

Repair time for bent wheels has been increased.

The total amount of wheel repair that may occur has been increased.

The black flag threshold which prevents cars being released in a dangerous state has been reduced.



USF 2000

For the New Damage Model, suspension repair values have been adjusted.

The repair limits have been increased to allow the extra needed repairs to be completed.

The repair time has been increased to make suspension repairs take a more reasonable amount of time.

The black flag threshold which prevents cars being released in a dangerous state has been reduced.



[Legacy] NASCAR Cup Chevrolet Impala COT - 2009

iRacing setups have been updated.

[Legacy] NASCAR Nationwide Chevrolet Impala - 2012

Fixed an issue with left-rear shocks.

iRacing setups have been updated.

[Legacy] NASCAR Truck Chevrolet Silverado - 2008

iRacing setups have been updated.

TRACKS:

Atlanta Motor Speedway

NEW TRACK CONFIGURATION!

Atlanta Motor Speedway - Oval has been updated to utilize the 2022 track surface scan data and new banking profile!

To accommodate this change, the original Oval has been appended with its original laser scan year, “2008”. Also, the Road Course and Legends Oval were appended with 2008 to match.

All customers who already own Atlanta Motor Speedway have immediate access to this new track configuration.

Purchase Atlanta Motor Speedway from the iRacing Store here:

https://members.iracing.com/membersite/member/TrackDetail.do?trkid=447



Autódromo José Carlos Pace

Fixed an issue with bumps on the pit wall’s tire-wraps.

Daytona International Speedway

Terrain texture colors have been updated.

(Road Course) - Fixed an issue where the mixed camera set was getting stuck in a cockpit camera.

Fuji International Speedway

For Race Control, all grass-crete and green-painted pavement has been set to trigger a 1x when all four tires are touching.

Gaintime checkpoints for the final corners have been updated to prevent going wide during Qualifying.

(No Chicane) - Fixed an issue with the track surface bumps on the chicane bypass.

Collision has been added to the pit wall railing.

Pit road camera has been updated.

Ambient environment sounds have been added to this track.

Lanier National Speedway

(Dirt) - Fixed an issue where cars in pit stalls were collidable at this track configuration.

Port Royal Speedway

The tire stack at the pit entrance has had both its collision parameters and visibility settings updated. It’s ready for action!

Ambient environment sounds have been added to this track.