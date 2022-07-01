Helping the Hotties v0.7.1 is out together with Trading Cards



-- please run "Verify integrity of game files..." before first start of the game after this update

Hey guys,

Helping the Hotties v0.7.1 has just been released as a free update! And also, we finally got brand new TRADING CARDS, Profile backgrounds, emojis and badges exclusively on Steam! Did you unlocked our rarest of them all, the FOIL BADGE?

Only 3 more releases left before the end of the chapter. Don't want to waste any more of your time, GO PLAY THE GAME!

If you'll have any issues with your game, please run "Verify integrity of game files..." first. It should fix majority of your issues.