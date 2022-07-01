 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Helping the Hotties update for 1 July 2022

Helping the Hotties v0.7.1 is out together with Trading Cards

Share · View all patches · Build 9045066 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


-- please run "Verify integrity of game files..." before first start of the game after this update

Hey guys,

Helping the Hotties v0.7.1 has just been released as a free update! And also, we finally got brand new TRADING CARDS, Profile backgrounds, emojis and badges exclusively on Steam! Did you unlocked our rarest of them all, the FOIL BADGE?

Only 3 more releases left before the end of the chapter. Don't want to waste any more of your time, GO PLAY THE GAME!

If you'll have any issues with your game, please run "Verify integrity of game files..." first. It should fix majority of your issues.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link