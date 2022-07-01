Automobilista 2 V1.3.8.1 RELEASED

Automobilista 2 V1.3.8.1 is now available -the new update brings the Argentinean Track Pack featuring 3 free new tracks to AMS2, along with further bug fixing, maintaince of older content & extending recent physics developments to a wider range of cars - Group A, BMW M1 Procar, Sprint Race, F-Retro Gen3, Metalmoro MRX (all models), Roco 001, MCR Sports 2000 Opala 1986, Omega 1999, Copa Classic B & FL, Mini JCW UK, Caterham Academy, F-3, F-Trainer (both models), F-Vee now join the list of cars to have received extensive physics revisions, with several previously revised cars also receiving further updates.
V1.3.7.1->V1.3.8.1 CHANGELOG
CONTENT
- Added Argentinean track pack - Buenos Aires (6 layouts), Cordoba (3 layouts), Termas Rio Rondo
GENERAL
- Fixed pit limiter state not resetting on return to garage
- Fixed phantom 6th controller profile being available on the first load of a brand new profile
- Extended FFB fade in after pause
- Revised various terrain material properties, fixing long-standing issue with slippery astroturf & minor inconsistencies with various curb & concrete types
- Adjusted AI suspension rate multipliers (also used in Multiplayer code) to minimise vibrations from opponents in Multiplayer
UI & HUD
- MPRS message position is now adjustable in HUD editor
PHYSICS
- Fully revised physics for Group A, BMW M1 Procar, Sprint Race, F-Retro Gen3, Metalmoro MRX (all models), Roco 001, MCR Sports 2000 Opala 1986, Omega 1999, Copa Classic B & FL, Mini JCW UK, Caterham Academy, F-3, F-Trainer (both models), F-Vee (setup reset recommended)
- Minor tire tread adjustments to Porsche Cup, F-Classic (all), F-USA (all), GT1, GTE, GT3, GT4, GT5, P1, Cadillac DPi, Stock Car 2019, Stock Car 2020-2022, Super V8 BMW Procar M1, Group A, Group C, Vintage TCs, F-Vintages, F-Trainers, F-3, F-V12, F-USA, Copa Truck, Street carscars
- Revised tread/carcass heat conductivity and ideal temperature ranges
- Revised clutch LSD model for Porsche Cup, GT Classic, Group A, M1 Procar, F-Retro Gen3 & SprintRace, F3s and F-Reiza & updated their respective default differential setup (setup reset recommended)
- Improved ABS system logic for all cars that feature the device
- Updated pit limiter logic to help prevent overshoot when leaving the garage
- General FFB: Added new LowPassFilter to be used in FFB scripts (Butterworth, 2nd order)
- FFB max force adjustments for F-V10 Gen2, Porsche Cup Group A, Procar, Sprint Race, Omega Stock, Opala 1986, BMW M4 GT4, Ginetta G55, Ginetta G40, Gol, Passat, F309, Sigma P1, Metalmoro MRX, Roco, Corvette C8.R, F-Vee, Caterhams, F-Trainer, F-Ultimate Gen2, F-USA (all models). Porsche 962c, Mini JCW
- Porsche Cup (both models): Minor adjustments to CoG height & weight distribution; Adjusted front splitter & rear wing to move overall center of pressure forward & other minor aero adjustments; slightly softened default front roll bar; slightly increased brake torque
- Stock Car 2020-22 (both models): Adjusted tire dimensions to 305/660 as per real Pirelli Cinturato model introduced during 2020 season
- Super V8: Minor adjustments to front & rear track width for improved stability; Slightly adjusted FFB parameters; reduced default steering lock
- Metalmoro AJR: Adjusted diffuser center of pressure slightly foward
- Group C: Minor adjustment to diffuser center of pressure and front splitter height sensitivity to both cars
- F-USA (all gens): Minor adjustment to front wing height sensitivity & venturi center of pressure
- F-Classic (all gens): Minor adjustment to front wing height sensitivity
- F-V10 Gen1: Minor diffuser & front wing adjustments
- F-V10 Gen2: Minor adjustment to diffuser center of pressure; Minor FFB adjustment (reduces grainy / high frequency noise)
- F-Retro Gen3: Adjusted diffuser center of pressure; Decreased heating and increased cooling, slightly slower oil to water heat exchange for F-Retro G3 TE
- F-Ultimate (both gens): Minor rear wing lift/drag effiency adjustment; Increased brake disc thickness & reduced wear rate
- F-Ultimate Gen2: Adjusted FFB max force, moved undertray center of pressure slightly rearwards
- Corvette C3-R: Adjusted engine torque curve
- Revised and added thermostatic engine cooling to Lotus 23 and Mini 65
- F-Retro Gen1: Fixed tire linking to incorrect carcass model
- Caterham: Minor adjustments to body aero (more drag, less propensity to lift); Reduced brake heating rate for all models; increased brake duct cooling for 620R
- BMW M4: Minor aero & engine adjustments for performance balancing (more to come); FFB Max force adjustment Adjusted brake torque; minor rear roll bar rate adjustment; reduced default steering lock
- GT1:Disabled tire warmers as per real regulations of the era; Revised turbo model for Porsche 911 GT1
- Ginetta G55 (both models): Slightly decreased rear wing efficiency
AI
- Fixed AI not repairing damage or changing tires when refuelling during Q/P sessions
- Fixed AI programmed mistakes that weren´t triggered when they should in some cases and vice versa
- Fixed some cases where AI would incorrectly estimate starting fuel and/or required fuel to add at pitstop
- Added shared engine lifetime simulation for player and AI vehicles
- AI performance calibration pass to all classes with revised physics
- Revised AI personality parameters, adding more distinct characteristics for series with custom AI drivers
- Adjusted AI overtaking parameters for all cars (less hesitation to overtake, less prone to aggressive twitches)
- AI cars now start with 25% of fuel tank in practice sessions like the default player setup (rather than qualifying loads as before).
- Further calibration to AI wet performance when on slicks
- Added custom AI driver names to F-Vintage (both gens), F-Retro (all gens), F-Classic (all gens), M1 Procar, Group C, Group A, GT1, GTE, GT3, P1, P2, P3, P4 & DPi classes
- Adjusted AI performance for Bathurst, Brands Hatch, Hockenheim, Laguna Seca, Monza, Montreal, Adelaide (both versions), Kansai (all layouts), Nordschleife (both layouts) Silverstone 1991, Silverstone 2001, Spa (both versions)
AUDIO
- Adjusted onboard sounds to not overload output compressor potentially leading to minor distortion
- Revised wall reflections DSP & improved low pass filter
- Fixed inaccuracy with audio wall reflections distance calculation, now reflections are audible (WIP - most noticeable on surround sound systems)
- Increased highpass cutoff frequency on audio reflections
VEHICLES
- BMW E30 Group A, Mercedes 190E Evo2: Added dangling parts; Adjusted collision and damage models
- Mclaren F1 GTR: Added Damage/Dangling parts; Fixed the wiper sound trigger; Revised collisions; Adjusted lights glows texture
- Opala(all models): Added broken light textures; Adjusted light materials
- Uno(both models): Added broken light textures; Adjusted light materials.
- Sprintrace: Added damage models
- Stock Car 2020-2022: Fixed damage on some parts and LODs
- Caddilac DPi: Added 5 new liveries
- F-Classic (all gens): Revised all liveries
- Mini JCW UK: Revised liveries
- Mercedes E190: Fixed winscreen dirt buildup rate
Changed files in this update