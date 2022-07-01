Automobilista 2 V1.3.8.1 RELEASED

Automobilista 2 V1.3.8.1 is now available -the new update brings the Argentinean Track Pack featuring 3 free new tracks to AMS2, along with further bug fixing, maintaince of older content & extending recent physics developments to a wider range of cars - Group A, BMW M1 Procar, Sprint Race, F-Retro Gen3, Metalmoro MRX (all models), Roco 001, MCR Sports 2000 Opala 1986, Omega 1999, Copa Classic B & FL, Mini JCW UK, Caterham Academy, F-3, F-Trainer (both models), F-Vee now join the list of cars to have received extensive physics revisions, with several previously revised cars also receiving further updates.

V1.3.7.1->V1.3.8.1 CHANGELOG

CONTENT

Added Argentinean track pack - Buenos Aires (6 layouts), Cordoba (3 layouts), Termas Rio Rondo

GENERAL

Fixed pit limiter state not resetting on return to garage

Fixed phantom 6th controller profile being available on the first load of a brand new profile

Extended FFB fade in after pause

Revised various terrain material properties, fixing long-standing issue with slippery astroturf & minor inconsistencies with various curb & concrete types

Adjusted AI suspension rate multipliers (also used in Multiplayer code) to minimise vibrations from opponents in Multiplayer

UI & HUD

MPRS message position is now adjustable in HUD editor

PHYSICS

Fully revised physics for Group A, BMW M1 Procar, Sprint Race, F-Retro Gen3, Metalmoro MRX (all models), Roco 001, MCR Sports 2000 Opala 1986, Omega 1999, Copa Classic B & FL, Mini JCW UK, Caterham Academy, F-3, F-Trainer (both models), F-Vee (setup reset recommended)

Minor tire tread adjustments to Porsche Cup, F-Classic (all), F-USA (all), GT1, GTE, GT3, GT4, GT5, P1, Cadillac DPi, Stock Car 2019, Stock Car 2020-2022, Super V8 BMW Procar M1, Group A, Group C, Vintage TCs, F-Vintages, F-Trainers, F-3, F-V12, F-USA, Copa Truck, Street carscars

Revised tread/carcass heat conductivity and ideal temperature ranges

Revised clutch LSD model for Porsche Cup, GT Classic, Group A, M1 Procar, F-Retro Gen3 & SprintRace, F3s and F-Reiza & updated their respective default differential setup (setup reset recommended)

Improved ABS system logic for all cars that feature the device

Updated pit limiter logic to help prevent overshoot when leaving the garage

General FFB: Added new LowPassFilter to be used in FFB scripts (Butterworth, 2nd order)

FFB max force adjustments for F-V10 Gen2, Porsche Cup Group A, Procar, Sprint Race, Omega Stock, Opala 1986, BMW M4 GT4, Ginetta G55, Ginetta G40, Gol, Passat, F309, Sigma P1, Metalmoro MRX, Roco, Corvette C8.R, F-Vee, Caterhams, F-Trainer, F-Ultimate Gen2, F-USA (all models). Porsche 962c, Mini JCW

Porsche Cup (both models): Minor adjustments to CoG height & weight distribution; Adjusted front splitter & rear wing to move overall center of pressure forward & other minor aero adjustments; slightly softened default front roll bar; slightly increased brake torque

Stock Car 2020-22 (both models): Adjusted tire dimensions to 305/660 as per real Pirelli Cinturato model introduced during 2020 season

Super V8: Minor adjustments to front & rear track width for improved stability; Slightly adjusted FFB parameters; reduced default steering lock

Metalmoro AJR: Adjusted diffuser center of pressure slightly foward

Group C: Minor adjustment to diffuser center of pressure and front splitter height sensitivity to both cars

F-USA (all gens): Minor adjustment to front wing height sensitivity & venturi center of pressure

F-Classic (all gens): Minor adjustment to front wing height sensitivity

F-V10 Gen1: Minor diffuser & front wing adjustments

F-V10 Gen2: Minor adjustment to diffuser center of pressure; Minor FFB adjustment (reduces grainy / high frequency noise)

F-Retro Gen3: Adjusted diffuser center of pressure; Decreased heating and increased cooling, slightly slower oil to water heat exchange for F-Retro G3 TE

F-Ultimate (both gens): Minor rear wing lift/drag effiency adjustment; Increased brake disc thickness & reduced wear rate

F-Ultimate Gen2: Adjusted FFB max force, moved undertray center of pressure slightly rearwards

Corvette C3-R: Adjusted engine torque curve

Revised and added thermostatic engine cooling to Lotus 23 and Mini 65

F-Retro Gen1: Fixed tire linking to incorrect carcass model

Caterham: Minor adjustments to body aero (more drag, less propensity to lift); Reduced brake heating rate for all models; increased brake duct cooling for 620R

BMW M4: Minor aero & engine adjustments for performance balancing (more to come); FFB Max force adjustment Adjusted brake torque; minor rear roll bar rate adjustment; reduced default steering lock

GT1:Disabled tire warmers as per real regulations of the era; Revised turbo model for Porsche 911 GT1

Ginetta G55 (both models): Slightly decreased rear wing efficiency

AI

Fixed AI not repairing damage or changing tires when refuelling during Q/P sessions

Fixed AI programmed mistakes that weren´t triggered when they should in some cases and vice versa

Fixed some cases where AI would incorrectly estimate starting fuel and/or required fuel to add at pitstop

Added shared engine lifetime simulation for player and AI vehicles

AI performance calibration pass to all classes with revised physics

Revised AI personality parameters, adding more distinct characteristics for series with custom AI drivers

Adjusted AI overtaking parameters for all cars (less hesitation to overtake, less prone to aggressive twitches)

AI cars now start with 25% of fuel tank in practice sessions like the default player setup (rather than qualifying loads as before).

Further calibration to AI wet performance when on slicks

Added custom AI driver names to F-Vintage (both gens), F-Retro (all gens), F-Classic (all gens), M1 Procar, Group C, Group A, GT1, GTE, GT3, P1, P2, P3, P4 & DPi classes

Adjusted AI performance for Bathurst, Brands Hatch, Hockenheim, Laguna Seca, Monza, Montreal, Adelaide (both versions), Kansai (all layouts), Nordschleife (both layouts) Silverstone 1991, Silverstone 2001, Spa (both versions)

AUDIO

Adjusted onboard sounds to not overload output compressor potentially leading to minor distortion

Revised wall reflections DSP & improved low pass filter

Fixed inaccuracy with audio wall reflections distance calculation, now reflections are audible (WIP - most noticeable on surround sound systems)

Increased highpass cutoff frequency on audio reflections

VEHICLES