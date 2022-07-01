Update v.0.10.2.11

Reality Mixer has been updated with the following changes:

Activate a camera box using a button on your VR controller. Select a different, or the same, button for several camera boxes, the floor viewer, the lap viewer or cockpit. (This is in addition to the button activation using a keyboard or joystick button.)

Leash: When editing the camera boxes a 'leash', or line, is shown from the Box Edit Panel to the selected box. This makes it easier to find boxes and to see which one you're currently editing on the Edit Panel.

The Box Edit Panel does not fade out anymore when resizing or moving boxes. Instead, it will show a 'panel is disabled' screen.

You can now click anywhere on the background of the panel to move/drag it through the world.

Brightness and contrast sliders are a bit less sensitive.

User can turn on/off keyboard editing of boxes (for move/rotate/size).

A different method for calculating a RoomID is now used, preventing lots of settings .xml files on certain systems.