Share · View all patches · Build 9044416 · Last edited 1 July 2022 – 13:09:23 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

You can join Discord server here.

Assassin will be released on July 15th!

You will be able to test it in the game for free until the end of first dragon fight.

Class Trial feature was added to the game last month.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1569820/view/3343372986677055265