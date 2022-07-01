Graphical settings patch

Hey everyone!

We’ve patched the game to version 1.0.5.20.

For new users, it should now entirely resolve the issue of screen resolution not detecting during the first launch.

If you ever experienced issues with graphical settings not saving between the main menu and gameplay or resetting between sessions, these issues should also be resolved.

Thank you for your continuous support for Project Warlock, leave a review if you like the game, and please consider checking out the sequel with our great bundle offer.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26638/Project_Warlock_1__2/