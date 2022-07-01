EA 版本 1.13更新说明

Share · View all patches · Build 9044324 · Last edited 1 July 2022 – 14:13:35 UTC by Wendy

Hello, everyone, this update is as follows:

New guidelines have been added (I hope you can put forward suggestions for improvement ~) Added blood regeneration effect The initial deck has been adjusted, and now it is 3 infantry, cavalry, ranged card Added the special effect of Guan Yu's group attack Penetration now only works on shields and will not cause additional damage to shield units that have been knocked out Added new loot interface special effects Adjust the Soul effect, and fix the bug that the display is not clear Add special effects of card consumption Fix the bug of blocking in the game during the Diao Chan boss war Add map fog effect Fix the bug that the game is stuck after using Zhugeliang Fixed the bug that Taoyuan will not reduce the cost Generals in the spectrum can now display their cards

This update is mainly about making guidelines. Since this is the first time for me to make this guideline, please new and old players can chat with me in QQ group or in private, and give me more suggestions!

The next update will be at the end of July / early August, and will fix all bugs caused by the draw of the game, as well as major adjustments to game cards, trophies and so on.