DD# 76 The 18th Anniversary

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

The game will become an adult next Monday. XD

So, let's start with an anniversary video.

English version:



Chinese version:



The anniversary video is usually about the most important things that happened during the development of this year. Last year's video is about the history and releasing the game on steam for the first time.

This year, I think it will be quite important that we stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Although what happens in real life may usually just be a background inside our game most of the time, the two worlds are intertwined. After all, it's a modern-day RPG with endless updates. Sometimes, life just unfolds the stories of the game for us. Everything we are experiencing will be a memory of the future.

Since the game arrived on Steam, we got:

More than 410 updates. (If I am not too busy with real-life stuff, I always try to push out daily updates.)

560KB of update logs. (Not even including the week's developer's diary.)

A colorful build heat map. https://steamdb.info/app/1519140/patchnotes/

A new wiki I just start to fill content in. https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/NEOLITHIA_Wiki

The game has an average time played of 3 hours 28 minutes on Steam from all players while I personally tested more than 70 hours on Steam. (That's just the play time, development time is not included.)

So, I'd consider it goes quite well.

It will continue just like this.

Now, let's go down to something that happened this week.

When memories go down deep inside us, they will have memetic impacts on us in some powerful ways.



It almost makes you say "Hail Hydra!" even if it's just a quote.

Well, there is no Hydra in the game, at least not just yet. This is a new quest about a lot of booby traps.

Next,



It's Latin. But, if we have the memory of a certain show on TV, it may well as an easter egg.

The area south of Queensmouth is now accessible. You will find a motel in a very hot environment.

There are much more. We got some UI improvements in 3D printing. We got new enemies, furniture, and tileset. We got an alternative solution for the first part of the Wrong Side of the History mission. We got some bugs fixed. We got some system optimized.

Overall, it's just another normal week in NEOLITHIC like any of those weeks in our past.

Yet, it's the combination of all our past defining who we are today.

So, here we are, in an ancient RMXP game that is still updating to this day.

For the bonus part, everyone who starts the game on July 4th gets a Steam achievement. (Previously, it was the 17th-anniversary exclusive achievement.)

Next week, I will work on two big lawsuits as part of my lawyer job in addition to being the system admin of the entire law firm. It's going to be intensive. But, we will see how it goes. There will always be some interesting updates await.

Today's changelog:

##########Content#################

New enemy type: Possessed (Near the Unlucky-13 Motel.)

A previously blocked area near the Unlucky-13 Motel is now accessible.

##########System##################

Added new ways to setup dynamic enemies.

$sys_special_enemy_inital_code can now accept String, Array, or a Hashtable of Arrays. The last option is weird. But I think it's the most flexible.