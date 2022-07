Share · View all patches · Build 9044171 · Last edited 1 July 2022 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy

In our very last release based on Seasons 1 and 2 of the TV Show, v1.0.17 represents a complete re-write of our underlying system. We think it’s worth the wait!

Click here to read more - https://www.orvillefangame.co.uk/v17-update/

And soon, we'll set course for New Horizons!