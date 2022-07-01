 Skip to content

Naval Action update for 1 July 2022

Where is my shipment? and Diana loot events, July 1st - 4th

Build 9044099

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Captains,

Two loot events will run from daily maintenance on July 1st until daily maintenance on July 4th:

Where is my shipment?
  • All traders carry increased numbers of crafting resources and rare woods.
Diana Event

Captains have to find rare ships like Diana, Santa Cecilia and Admiraal de Ruyter in the search areas provided below. These ships may carry a very rare ship notes and special loot coins, rare wood and rare guns:

  • Gold Ducat
  • Gold Rouble
  • Gold Sultani
  • Gold Thaler
  • Strange Gold Bar
  • Rare wood
  • Rare guns

Coins might be exchanged in the Academy building to receive:

  • Additional outpost permit
  • Additional dock permit
  • Diana permit
  • Admiraal de Ruyter permit

If you already have the Navy Connection using the item will add even more outposts or docks (up to a total limit).

Search locations

WAR SERVER (PVP)

  • South Antilles
  • East of Tumbado - area between Cuba and Tumbado
  • South of Hispaniola

PEACE SERVER (PVE)

  • South Antilles
  • East of Tumbado - area between Cuba and Tumbado
  • South of Hispaniola

In case of capture of certain ports in the area, the nation of ships will change.

Other changes

*Spotlight image from Captain DimitriosK from the April screenshot competition.

