Patch - July 1st, 2022

After the last Hero Mode update to incentivize multiplayer and add end game, I realized there were still quite a few issues with basic multiplayer functionality. This patch aims to fix most of these issues.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where unlearning an ability as a connected player would not remove the ability and would still spend the Empty Spell Scroll
- Fixed an issue where learning an ability as a connected player would not give the player the ability but would still cost all resources and use the spell book
- Fixed an issue where connected players could not see other revived players
- Fixed an issue that would prevent you from moving after eating/drinking as a connected player
- Fixed an issue where increasing your stats from leveling up would not work as a connected player
- Fixed an issue where the party list on the left side of the HUD would link to the incorrect hero
- Fixed an issue where you could cast abilities after death as a connected player
- Fixed an issue where reviving as a connected player would not cost XP
- Fixed an issue where the attack cooldown bar would not show as a connected player
- Fixed an issue where connected players could not see placed traps from trap spells
- Fixed an issue where connected players would not see the same attack animations as on the server
- Fixed an issue where connected players would not see the same ability animations as on the server
- Fixed an issue where dead enemies would exist on newly connected player games
- Fixed an issue where the dungeon menu did not pop up for connected players on death
- Fixed the level up animations for connected players
- Fixed various spell sounds that did not replicate to all players
- Fixed an issue where selecting a connected player's hero would not show the player's hero name
- Fixed an issue that would break the health bar delay when using an ability on the same target
In addition to all of the fixes, a new map for level selection has been added!
All zones and all dungeons are displayed at all times, making it easier to see and select the dungeon you want.
I'm pretty happy to get a lot of these things fixed. I'm sure there are more bugs with multiplayer but this should hopefully make the gameplay experience feel much more stable.
Enjoy and thank you so much for playing!
Alex
