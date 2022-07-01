Version 0.10.2 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got some interesting new AI features for you this week!

When infected humans are 15 or less turns from turning into a zombie their behaviour will change.

They will stagger around and head towards other humans with a hunger just before turning. Cops and military can detect a turning infected at this stage and take them out.

Cops will also now shoot infected corpses they see on the ground instead of leaving them alone. Together these two things are giving cops the chance to fight back against the spread of infection and make for more interesting simulations.

Things I want to also add to this soon are people reacting to civilians being shot by cops and the ability to adjust the amount of time people are in this turning state. Along with last week's barricading the humans are getting better at surviving an outbreak, and I hope you enjoy seeing how simulations play out!