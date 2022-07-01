v1.5.3 - The Train Signals Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

In this weeks update, we have re-engineered train signals so that they are an add-on rather than being baked into the world.

The implications of this is that train signals can be replaced with an add-on. This is something that the train community has been asking for, for a long time. It means that different styles of signals can be used, as well as mechanically different signals that follow different logic, unlocking the potential for automation and other mechanics.

This update is of course, a minor step in expanding what can be done with modding. While the headline might be "train signals", the majority of this update is actually bug fixes, as we continue to work through all the issues and defects in the game, and tighten up the quality of experience. While plenty remains to be done, we have made huge progress so far this year, as we have rebalanced our time and processes to avoid adding new issues, while clearing out the backlog of existing problems. While it can be difficult to measure from playing the game, we are counting the issues, and only a fraction remains compared to how the year started out.

There are many different ways to play Stormworks, and we want to make all players happy, so the minor updates focus on different areas as rotate our focus around the different Stormworks communities. Be sure to check out the comments as they promise to be extra spicy this week! With such a niche update, you will see some players who would prefer every update be tailored only to them.

Our advice is not to take the comments too seriously. We make an active effort to count and measure players requests, and we avoid adding extra weight to individuals who scream the loudest. To the vast majority of players giving calm, constructive, and valued feedback, thank you. We do our best to be fair with our release plans, and while everyone may not benefit from this weeks headline as we show some love for the trains community, hopefully all will notice benefit from the fixes, and all will enjoy something more relevant to their community in the next few updates.

Please see below for the patch notes with the full list of fixes and improvements.

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.5.3

Changes that include a #NUMBER relate to fixes or features submitted by the Stormworks community via 'geometa.co.uk/support/stormworks' which can be accessed via the 'Report Bug/Request Feature' button in-game.

Posting a submission to this tracker ensures we review your suggestion/report since we may not see reports submitted via other channels.

Feature - #2181 Train Signals Addon

The default train signals have now been converted to an addon, with an updated default signal. This conversion much like the other default playlists makes it very easy for players to replace with their own and upload to the workshop to share with the Stormworks community.

Additionally, in this update we have reworked ropes and winches to fix several longstanding issues including crashes, freezes and unexpected rope based deaths.

Fix - #3360 #8720 Winch lengths reverting to default length on vehicle load (sometimes crashing/freezing the game)

Rework - Winches now auto spool back to their max length and winch max length no longer includes the attached rope's current dynamic length

Rework - Slightly increased winch rope max lengths to compensate for the above change

Rework - Players can no longer detach ropes that are longer than the first-person-rope maximum (40m)

Fix - #5016 Held ropes no longer detach when a vehicle spawns

Fix - Damage rendering desync issues for clients when loading vehicles

Fix - #8391 Fixed Host voice chat not working

Rework - #4903 #9022 Greatly improve multiplayer fire sync

Rework - Rail signals now toggle their state client-side to improve sync

Rework - Added size=null tags to certain default ocean path nodes to prevent bad paths generating under diagonal train bridges

Rework - #8185 Updated workbench disabled messages to indicate if the setting is disabled or the client is unauthorized

Balance - #1829 Rebalanced the repair speed of the handheld welding torches

Fix - #258 Vehicle editor undo not remembering sub-component colours

Fix - #7749 #8972 Updated some default mission zones that were too close to terrain

Fix - Path node tags are now correctly combined for overlapping nodes that get merged

Fix - #7737 Flares black square graphical glitch

Fix - #8052 Moon glare rendering issue

Fix - #8156 Lightning intensity visual glitches

Fix - #8194 Buttons no longer trigger the lua event when the player is out of interact range

Fix - #8394 Updated logic node descriptions for coaxial rotors

Fix - #8419 #8689 Fixed several issues around floating geometry

Fix - #8742 Fixed Nataera ruins physics mesh height issue

Fix - #8716 Passive sonar hits no longer have a projected y bounds of 5m

Fix - #8731 Fixed turret ring mesh issues

Fix - #8781 Fixed search light odd coloured mesh

Fix - Fixed additive rendering as yellow in the component inventory

Fix - Fixed train-line geometry at Terminal Trinite

Fix - End effector no longer triggers onButtonPress when releasing for all dynamic components