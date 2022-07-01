New zones have been added
- added dump zone
- added a zone of stones
there are much more stones to be mined here than in other zones
- added tree zone
there are much more trees for cutting than in other zones
- added loot points where you can find bricks
- increased meat spoilage time
- increased the collision of arrows so that they do not fall into the ground
- in the military zone, it was impossible to get out of the storage
- fixed non-smooth character turns
- fixed a client can't open the map on the LMB
- fixed the minimap was not displayed on clients
With this update, the city was re-generated. Your previous saves may fail to load or load with errors.
Changed files in this update