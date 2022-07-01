Share · View all patches · Build 9043604 · Last edited 1 July 2022 – 10:26:17 UTC by Wendy

New zones have been added

added dump zone





added a zone of stones



there are much more stones to be mined here than in other zones

added tree zone





there are much more trees for cutting than in other zones

added loot points where you can find bricks

increased meat spoilage time

increased the collision of arrows so that they do not fall into the ground

in the military zone, it was impossible to get out of the storage

fixed non-smooth character turns

fixed a client can't open the map on the LMB

fixed the minimap was not displayed on clients

With this update, the city was re-generated. Your previous saves may fail to load or load with errors.