STOLEN CITY update for 1 July 2022

New Zones

Build 9043604 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New zones have been added
  • added dump zone


  • added a zone of stones


there are much more stones to be mined here than in other zones

  • added tree zone



there are much more trees for cutting than in other zones

  • added loot points where you can find bricks

  • increased meat spoilage time
  • increased the collision of arrows so that they do not fall into the ground
  • in the military zone, it was impossible to get out of the storage
  • fixed non-smooth character turns
  • fixed a client can't open the map on the LMB
  • fixed the minimap was not displayed on clients

With this update, the city was re-generated. Your previous saves may fail to load or load with errors.

