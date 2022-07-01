USG İlk Düzeltme Güncellemesi

Greetings!

This is the first update of USG after release. I want to thank you all people for buying or following this game. This is very important for me.

Anyways. Let's get back on track.

I saw chaos on release. "How do we pick this up?" or "How could we craft this?" or "GRAPHICS ARE TERRIBLE" etc. And i started working on it.

There is crosshair now that will help you chop or pick up something.

I fixed a bug: Sometimes you try to hit something and you see something else got hit. These days have passed.

I got a lot of negative feedback for graphics and sensivity starting from belowest setting and that makes game unplayable. And i fixed it. Now instead of starting from the lowest, You will start with normal graphics. Players can now play better. (i hope)

Lowest settings before update:



Lowest settings after update:



Also i added a "Force Quit" button. That will cause game to load main menu without saving anything.

Welp. That was the update logs. Thank you for your time if you read that far. I wish you have a good game and I will wait for your feedback!