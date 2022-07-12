Outriders has been updated - 12.07.2022

Outriders Worldslayer has been updated!

Our teams are continuing to work hard on improving the Outriders Worldsayer experience, and we will share news of future update plans when we are able to.

Patch Notes

Changes to Tarya Gratar

A large number of players have been abusing an exploit which allows them to bypass all other content and infinitely farm the final Arbiter in the Trial of Tarya Gratar.

Rather than punish players and reduce overall farming opportunities, we would like to realign your options to give you more choice, rather than less.

We are adding an extra guaranteed Apocalypse Legendary RNG drop in the following Trove areas: Cliffside Path Daughter’s Sanctuary The Arboretum

This guaranteed drop will correspond to the targeted loot option for the respective trove.

Troves will now also drop their intended targeted loot more often.

We are reducing the final Arbiter’s Apocalypse Legendary drop rate, but the “Choice of Legendary“ reward that appears after defeating the final Arbiter remains unaffected.

We are reducing the Helmet Drop Rate for the Final Arbiter, so that he will now be more likely to drop gear that isn't a helmet than before. Explanation: These changes will make the Trove areas of the game more attractive while also helping ensure an overall run-through of the Trial becomes more rewarding than before.



Compared to before, where the amount of Apocalypse Legendaries obtained from a full run through of the Trial was a minimum of 6, in the new system a complete run through all rooms in the Trial will net a player a guaranteed minimum of 9 Apocalypse Legendaries + RNG chances for others.



The most efficient way of farming legendaries should therefore shift to something much more fun and variable, rather than players feeling like they need to repeat the same fight ad infinitum if they want to be as efficient as possible.

Notes:

A code-based solution to this exploit would take a very long time to develop, as the only viable way of closing it properly would be to rewrite the entire way save-games are handled while in the Trial of Tarya Gratar. This is not feasible.

The current exploit is only in place because we purposefully designed the Retries system within the Trial to be player friendly. We did not want players who need to take a break from playing or whose internet connection momentarily fails to be punished with lost retries or be sent back to the start of the Trial.

Changes to Gear

Torrential Downpour Helmet: Skill Life Leech attribute has been changed to Status Power Upper Armour: Skill Life Leech attribute has been changed to Status Power Lower Armour: Cooldown Reduction attribute has been changed to Status Power

Grim Inventor Helmet: Skill Life Leech attribute has been changed to Status Power Upper Armour: Skill Life Leech attribute has been changed to Status Power Lower Armour: Cooldown Reduction attribute has been changed to Status Power

Plague Sower All Pieces: Close Range Damage attribute has been changed to Long Range Damage.



Explanation:

These changes to Technomancer Armour Sets will better allow these sets to synergize with the Pax tree introduced in Outriders Worldslayer. Particularly the "Depleted Core" node in the Technomancer's Pax Tree will benefit greatly from the change towards making these gear pieces better reliant on Status Power.

Notes:

These changes were intended to be part of the Outriders Worldslayer launch build. They are now being implemented as previously intended. They are not a reaction to any of the balance we have observed since launch.

A full balancing pass is intended for a later patch.

Bug Fixes