 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hero Realms update for 3 July 2022

5.20220701.1 (Minor update)

Share · View all patches · Build 9043542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements:
-Added a confirmation dialog before deleting a Favorite
-Show completed campaign missions on selection screen
-Added Discord link on main menu screen
-Realtime game stability changes
-Added firegem acquire animation
Bug fixes:
-Next Game button not shown sometimes for async games
-Wording and text alignment fixed for some cards
-Co-op end-game screen shows VS
-Turn sound plays twice

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link