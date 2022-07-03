Improvements:
-Added a confirmation dialog before deleting a Favorite
-Show completed campaign missions on selection screen
-Added Discord link on main menu screen
-Realtime game stability changes
-Added firegem acquire animation
Bug fixes:
-Next Game button not shown sometimes for async games
-Wording and text alignment fixed for some cards
-Co-op end-game screen shows VS
-Turn sound plays twice
5.20220701.1 (Minor update)
Improvements:
