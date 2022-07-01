Localisation Update

Started working on localisations for different languages. This update took a while to make since i had to re-code most of the text in game and create localisation file. Note: These translations are made with google translator so i cant quarantee their quality. Let me know you are interested of helping me with these translations I will be adding more languages in future.

Added Language options

Added Localisations for French and Spanish

Item descriptions now scale based on text width

Fixed prison music not stopping after using metro (if you went to audio options while in shop area)

Fixed 'Press "E" to enter' not being visible in metro station

Some other small fixes