Localisation Update

Started working on localisations for different languages. This update took a while to make since i had to re-code most of the text in game and create localisation file. Note: These translations are made with google translator so i cant quarantee their quality. Let me know you are interested of helping me with these translations I will be adding more languages in future.
- Added Language options
- Added Localisations for French and Spanish
- Item descriptions now scale based on text width
- Fixed prison music not stopping after using metro (if you went to audio options while in shop area)
- Fixed 'Press "E" to enter' not being visible in metro station
- Some other small fixes
Changed files in this update