The Struggle of Combat update for 1 July 2022

Localisation Update

Build 9043527

Started working on localisations for different languages. This update took a while to make since i had to re-code most of the text in game and create localisation file. Note: These translations are made with google translator so i cant quarantee their quality. Let me know you are interested of helping me with these translations I will be adding more languages in future.

  • Added Language options
  • Added Localisations for French and Spanish
  • Item descriptions now scale based on text width
  • Fixed prison music not stopping after using metro (if you went to audio options while in shop area)
  • Fixed 'Press "E" to enter' not being visible in metro station
  • Some other small fixes
