7/1 temporary maintenance Bulletin

Dear agent,

The holy mirror system is expected to be temporarily updated and maintained at 18:00 (utc/gmt: +8:00) on July 1. The estimated maintenance time is 30 minutes. Online agents will not be able to enter the match! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Fixed the following issues:

Fixed the wrong squat model after Xiaogang activated the main star Fixed the problem that the main star of Bian que has a skill box Fix the problem that the settlement page cannot display the team The new function can limit the frame rate of the hall Adjusted the problem that the hall and BP interface lights are too bright

Compensation will be issued after this maintenance: lingcoin x10000