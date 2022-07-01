Update 1.40.1 live with fixes

Hey everyone!
Hope you're having a good time with the new update!
Thanks for the bug reports and feedback on all the new things. We have decided to make Injectors and Launchers drop more frequently, and also to cap the Elixir Effectiveness stat as it would very quickly get out of hand, putting Elixirs in a place we did not intend. We hope these changes makes as much sense to you as it does to us - and please let us know if you find any more issues and we'll get right on that.
Thanks, hope you enjoy!
Here's the full notes:
1.40.1:
Stats & Combat:
- Elixir Effectiveness stat now caps out at 200%.
- Removed the "Repulse" affix from enemies, as it would "shotgun" players when an enemy casting it was grouped up with lots of other enemies. (Repulse deals damage from each of the casters nearby "friend").
- Added back the Surger affix (lots of lightning orbs).
Injectors & Launchers:
- Now 30% more likely to drop.
- Now shows up on your map with their own unique icons.
Fixes:
- Fixed issue where the proc rate of Avatar of Life (Templar) wasn't correctly affected by Crown of Innate Possibilities, as expected from the tooltip. It will now be able to proc 100% of the time.
- Fixed issue where Hallowed crits wouldn't be considered for the Judgement DoT effect from the Ayeela Set (Templar).
- Fixed Avenger (Templar) set working even if not knowing the skill.
- Fixed Enchanted Arms (Templar Synergy Passive) working without having the required skill.
- Fixed issue causing Astral Power (Artifact) + Mightcap (helmet) not granting the correct amount of companions from Soul Replication (Templar).
- Fixed Hydraloop (ring) not working for non-Berserkers anymore.
- Fixed Boulderfist (Berserker Rune) not properly triggering Strong Fists and Bruised (Stonefist passives).
- Fixed Heart of the Forest (TL Accessory) not working properly with Boulderfist (Berserker Rune).
- Fixed issues with the Ancient Beast nametag and shadow still following you around while its "away" selling items.
- Fixed the Codex not listing Thornbough and Woodwall unique foes in their respective areas.
- Fixed item duping issue related to the Device Slotting interface.
- Fixed enemies who were rooted or otherwise immobilized and fleeing at the same time getting stuck in an animation, unable to act.
- Fixed missing text for Vials in French, Spanish, and Chinese.
- Fixed the class elements listed when creating a new character not being localized.
- Fixed some missing special symbols.
Changed files in this update