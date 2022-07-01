Update 1.40.1 live with fixes

Hey everyone!

Hope you're having a good time with the new update!

Thanks for the bug reports and feedback on all the new things. We have decided to make Injectors and Launchers drop more frequently, and also to cap the Elixir Effectiveness stat as it would very quickly get out of hand, putting Elixirs in a place we did not intend. We hope these changes makes as much sense to you as it does to us - and please let us know if you find any more issues and we'll get right on that.

Thanks, hope you enjoy!

Here's the full notes:

1.40.1:

Stats & Combat:

Elixir Effectiveness stat now caps out at 200%.

Removed the "Repulse" affix from enemies, as it would "shotgun" players when an enemy casting it was grouped up with lots of other enemies. (Repulse deals damage from each of the casters nearby "friend").

Added back the Surger affix (lots of lightning orbs).

Injectors & Launchers:

Now 30% more likely to drop.

Now shows up on your map with their own unique icons.

Fixes: