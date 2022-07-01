Patch Notes - 0.921.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9043353 · Last edited 1 July 2022 – 09:46:07 UTC by Wendy

Fellow Braves,

It has been a week since the launch of the Global Early Access of Brave's Rage.

We have been actively collecting feedback from our player base, and we are constantly making adjustments based on the feedback to further polish our game. Please stay tuned!

In the meantime, here are the changes we made for this week's patch:

New soundtrack "Sleepless Bay" for Pirate Bay.

Resolved a few UI issues.

Fixed a few localization-related displaying issues.

Dev Team,

2022.7.1