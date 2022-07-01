 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Brave's Rage update for 1 July 2022

Patch Notes - 0.921.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9043353 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fellow Braves,

It has been a week since the launch of the Global Early Access of Brave's Rage.

We have been actively collecting feedback from our player base, and we are constantly making adjustments based on the feedback to further polish our game. Please stay tuned!

In the meantime, here are the changes we made for this week's patch:

New soundtrack "Sleepless Bay" for Pirate Bay.
Resolved a few UI issues.
Fixed a few localization-related displaying issues.

Dev Team,
2022.7.1

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link