Steam Achievements Update

With this update, we're adding Steam Achievements - over 60 of them are just waiting to be unlocked! Some of them are easy to get, others are very well hidden and should prove a test of your skills as an OrbWarrior. Can you unlock them all?
Even more achievements will be added with the next upcoming patches, so stay tuned, achievement hunters!
As usual, this update contains some other tweaks and bugfixes, including:
- Pawn enemies will no longer be teleported away upon spawning.
- Toy soldier won't vanish into thin air after jumping.
Changed files in this update