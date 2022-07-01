 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OrbWars update for 1 July 2022

Steam Achievements Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9043269 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With this update, we're adding Steam Achievements - over 60 of them are just waiting to be unlocked! Some of them are easy to get, others are very well hidden and should prove a test of your skills as an OrbWarrior. Can you unlock them all?
Even more achievements will be added with the next upcoming patches, so stay tuned, achievement hunters!

As usual, this update contains some other tweaks and bugfixes, including:

  • Pawn enemies will no longer be teleported away upon spawning.
  • Toy soldier won't vanish into thin air after jumping.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1585651
  • Loading history…
Depot 1585652
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link