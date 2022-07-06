July 6th, 2022, Change List

Participate in the all new July Monthly Match and Ranked Mode
July Monthly Match
-
Play an active game mode (Squads, Team Deathmatch, War, Duos, and Co-Op Bot Battle, etc.) to make progress towards the monthly rewards!
-
Monthly Matches Tiers:
- Cyber PJ (Calling Card) - 2 Matches
- High-Tech M1014 (Shotgun skin) - 5 Matches
- Hot Drop (Spray) - 10 Matches
- High-Tech P90 (P90 skin) - 15 Matches
- Cyber PJ (Character skin) - 25 Matches
-
Select the MONTHLY tab in the Main Menu to see your progress.
-
Come back every month to unlock a new set of rewards.
July Ranked Mode
- Rebalanced Ranked Mode to favor kills more and placement less.
Rank Mode Details
Ranked Info
Voice Communication
- Enemy speech indicators now update in games where enemy voices are audible.
- Muting yourself will now persist between app launches.
- Voice Communications is very important to us and we are continuing to improve stability in this area with each update. Please file a support ticket if you have issues with voice communications.
Custom Rooms
- Fixed issue where promoting another user causes items to become non interactable for the player.
General
- Fixed an issue where players could fire full autos through walls.
- Fixed an issue where the AWP scope could be used to see through walls.
- Fixed an issue with phantom bullet sounds being heard randomly.
- Fixed the Shield Shaker charging audio continuously playing when fully charged.
- Fixed an issue where guns did not apply damage fall off correctly. Most guns will now properly deal reduced damage near their max ranges.
Support
For support visit http://support.bigboxvr.com to get access to self-help resources or file a ticket.
Known Issues
- The reticle will sometimes stay yellow after reloading. Switching guns should fix this.
- A brief loss of audio is sometimes encountered when joining a voice chat channel on Quest 1 & 2 without headphones. This is due to enabling echo and noise cancellation features.
- Steam VR users playing on an Oculus headset: When Purchasing Bureau Gold, you will need to take off your headset to approve the purchase.
- If you see a notice that you need to "update to play" but don't see it in the store, uninstall and reinstall POP: ONE to force the upgrade to happen. You won't lose any progress or data.
See you in game!
Changed files in this update