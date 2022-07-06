July 6th, 2022, Change List

Share · View all patches · Build 9043166 · Last edited 6 July 2022 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Participate in the all new July Monthly Match and Ranked Mode

July Monthly Match

Play an active game mode (Squads, Team Deathmatch, War, Duos, and Co-Op Bot Battle, etc.) to make progress towards the monthly rewards!

Monthly Matches Tiers: Cyber PJ (Calling Card) - 2 Matches High-Tech M1014 (Shotgun skin) - 5 Matches Hot Drop (Spray) - 10 Matches High-Tech P90 (P90 skin) - 15 Matches Cyber PJ (Character skin) - 25 Matches

Select the MONTHLY tab in the Main Menu to see your progress.

Come back every month to unlock a new set of rewards.

July Ranked Mode

Rebalanced Ranked Mode to favor kills more and placement less.

Rank Mode Details

Ranked Info

Voice Communication

Enemy speech indicators now update in games where enemy voices are audible.

Muting yourself will now persist between app launches.

Voice Communications is very important to us and we are continuing to improve stability in this area with each update. Please file a support ticket if you have issues with voice communications.

Custom Rooms

Fixed issue where promoting another user causes items to become non interactable for the player.

General

Fixed an issue where players could fire full autos through walls.

Fixed an issue where the AWP scope could be used to see through walls.

Fixed an issue with phantom bullet sounds being heard randomly.

Fixed the Shield Shaker charging audio continuously playing when fully charged.

Fixed an issue where guns did not apply damage fall off correctly. Most guns will now properly deal reduced damage near their max ranges.

Support

For support visit http://support.bigboxvr.com to get access to self-help resources or file a ticket.

Known Issues

The reticle will sometimes stay yellow after reloading. Switching guns should fix this.

A brief loss of audio is sometimes encountered when joining a voice chat channel on Quest 1 & 2 without headphones. This is due to enabling echo and noise cancellation features.

Steam VR users playing on an Oculus headset: When Purchasing Bureau Gold, you will need to take off your headset to approve the purchase.

If you see a notice that you need to "update to play" but don't see it in the store, uninstall and reinstall POP: ONE to force the upgrade to happen. You won't lose any progress or data.

See you in game!