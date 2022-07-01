Hotfix patch on July 1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy all,

A new update has been released to address some bugs that may cause trouble with your builder career and improve some gameplay experiences. Take a look at the changes below to see how you might enjoy Sandrock more:

Adjusted & Added:

Added a option in the setting to allow players to switch the type (PS/XBOX) of their controllers' button

Added the quality display in item descriptions

Added the quality display to tracking quests

Added the ability to track up to two quests simultaneously

Adjusted the unlocking conditions of the achievement "First Love", and the achievement will be unlocked directly after loading

Increase the speed of gathering dropped items

Fixed:

Fixed the unlock conditions of the achievement "Got Served", now the first place in any mode can unlock the achievement

Fixed unlock condition of the achievement "One of the Cool Kids", and making friends with 10 NPCs will unlock the achievement

Fixed the issue where some machine stats did not take effect correctly

Fixed the issue that the Fire Powered Generator did not work properly

Fixed the problem where the Fire Powered Generator is incorrectly executed when the fuel supply is cancelled

Fixed the issue where abnormal weather may occur after loading

Fixed some incorrect item descriptions

Fixed a repeating selling problem in the Ranch shop

Fixed an issue that prevents players from going to the next level in the Abandoned Ruins

Fixed some collision issues on the 4th, 7th, and 8th floors of the Eufaula Salvage's ruins

Fixed incorrect text in the Wandering Y Store UI

Fixed a French-language crash issue

Fixed an issue where reminders would sometimes result in sleep errors

Please let us know if you find any other bugs or you have any suggestions on Steam, qa@pathea.net, or the Pathea Games Discord channel.

Catch up with us around the web for more Sandrock information:

Sandrock Instagram

Sandrock Twitter

Sandrock Facebook

Sandrock Official Website