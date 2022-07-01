Hotfix patch on July 1

Howdy all,
A new update has been released to address some bugs that may cause trouble with your builder career and improve some gameplay experiences. Take a look at the changes below to see how you might enjoy Sandrock more:
Adjusted & Added:
- Added a option in the setting to allow players to switch the type (PS/XBOX) of their controllers' button
- Added the quality display in item descriptions
- Added the quality display to tracking quests
- Added the ability to track up to two quests simultaneously
- Adjusted the unlocking conditions of the achievement "First Love", and the achievement will be unlocked directly after loading
- Increase the speed of gathering dropped items
Fixed:
- Fixed the unlock conditions of the achievement "Got Served", now the first place in any mode can unlock the achievement
- Fixed unlock condition of the achievement "One of the Cool Kids", and making friends with 10 NPCs will unlock the achievement
- Fixed the issue where some machine stats did not take effect correctly
- Fixed the issue that the Fire Powered Generator did not work properly
- Fixed the problem where the Fire Powered Generator is incorrectly executed when the fuel supply is cancelled
- Fixed the issue where abnormal weather may occur after loading
- Fixed some incorrect item descriptions
- Fixed a repeating selling problem in the Ranch shop
- Fixed an issue that prevents players from going to the next level in the Abandoned Ruins
- Fixed some collision issues on the 4th, 7th, and 8th floors of the Eufaula Salvage's ruins
- Fixed incorrect text in the Wandering Y Store UI
- Fixed a French-language crash issue
- Fixed an issue where reminders would sometimes result in sleep errors
Please let us know if you find any other bugs or you have any suggestions on Steam, qa@pathea.net, or the Pathea Games Discord channel.
