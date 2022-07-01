4TH OF JULY EVENT

Bask in the brilliance of 4th of July this week as you stoke the flames of a piping hot American barbecue with your glory girls!! Enjoy the moment with 3 of our lovely dames in the threads by stuffing them with the juiciest burgers you can get your hands on. Freedom never tasted so good!!

Event Details

Join the hot cookout Unlock Animation in Bela’s Gallery

3 new story threads for Poppy, Francesca and Naomi, each giving a permanent +1 income bonus for that FA

10 brand new 4th of July themed Costumes and 4 recurring ones plus Event Unlock Collection

Collect Burgers from lost luggage around the world or get them in the shop

Event lasts until July 7th 7AM UTC

Changelog