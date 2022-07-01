 Skip to content

Sexy Airlines update for 1 July 2022

4TH OF JULY EVENT

Patchnotes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bask in the brilliance of 4th of July this week as you stoke the flames of a piping hot American barbecue with your glory girls!! Enjoy the moment with 3 of our lovely dames in the threads by stuffing them with the juiciest burgers you can get your hands on. Freedom never tasted so good!!

Event Details

  • Join the hot cookout Unlock Animation in Bela’s Gallery
  • 3 new story threads for Poppy, Francesca and Naomi, each giving a permanent +1 income bonus for that FA
  • 10 brand new 4th of July themed Costumes and 4 recurring ones plus Event Unlock Collection
  • Collect Burgers from lost luggage around the world or get them in the shop
  • Event lasts until July 7th 7AM UTC

Changelog

  • Made high level CEO level progression faster with this build
  • Fixed premature end of temporary leaderboards
