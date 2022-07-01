 Skip to content

RAILROADS Online! update for 1 July 2022

RAILROADS Online! - build 220701

Share · View all patches · Build 9042407 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

the new build 220701 in the main branch has just been released.

changelog:
-replaced model heisler
-replaced model class70
-replaced model class70 tender
-replaced model flatcar logs
-replaced model flatcar cordwood
-replaced model flatcar stakes
-replaced model hopper
-replaced model tank car
-replaced model boxcar
-replaced model caboose
-Special Thanks again to Kyle Gabba and Daniel Gollery for doing an amazing job on the new models!
(Those models replace the current ones only and are not available for the new splines yet!)

Warning: The new cars are slightly longer than the old ones so there can be some collisions when loading a savegame.

See you soon! ːsteamthumbsupː

