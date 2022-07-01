Fixed a bug where the user could be locked in the restroom.

Normal behavior: After confirming that the door to the restroom is locked, the event occurs when the player turns around.

Behavior when the bug occurs: The event does not occur even if you look back.

Guess of cause: Because the only condition for the event to occur was "checking the locked door," the bug occurred if the locked door was checked before entering the restroom.

Due to the save/load process, the data where the bug has occurred must start over from the beginning. [/u]

We are very sorry.