Dice Tribes: Ambitions update for 1 July 2022

Weekly Update [9042298] [1.1.0-f0b85135]

1 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week build comes with another ambition. This time it is a secret ambition :).

2 additional difficulty settings are also added to the scenario mode. This will also be available in the demo. The custom mode is also updated with the various difficulty settings.

There are other changes so here is the change log.

New Features

  • New Secret Ambition: Grim Reaper.
  • New Biome: Desert.
  • New Unique Location: Oasis.
  • Add Undead to Ghost and Skeleton.
  • Add Difficulty settings to Scenarios.
  • Add more options to Custom mode.

Balance Changes

  • Research location can only be found by Doctor or Researcher.
  • Tools location can now be found by Lumberjack.
  • Increase food gained fom Farm from 7 to 8.
  • Increase cost of Copy in draft mode from 1 to 2.

UI/UX Changes

  • Rename Death Bed to Old Age.
  • Rename Death Door to Death is Approaching.
  • Replace Reroll and Flip Slot with new icons.
  • Display number of villagers.
  • Fix tooltips for Warehouse, Fishfarm and Temple.
  • Fix Temple to not allow dice to be placed if there is not effect.
  • Display resources depletion.

Bug Fixes

  • Fix Graveyard not saving bone count.
  • Plague no longer affect Undead.
  • Fix Orchard description.
  • Fix various other texts in Compendium.
  • Draft now save the last selected level.

