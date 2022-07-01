Update ver0.2.2

Hello everyone,

Thank you playing The Use of Life!

We have updated the game to Ver. 0.2.3. Here are the bug fixes and changes.

[Additional Features]

・Addition of save slots

・Along with the addition of save slots, fixed an issue for users that have cleared the game in which when they try to load into the save data that has their cleared game data, it would load them at the start of the boss fight. Now with the addition of new chapters, users that have cleared the game will now start at the appropriate place, just before the new chapter.

┗ Due to there being only one save data slot, this was implemented to ensure that the game was still playable after clearing the game.

┗ For cleared data up until ver 0.2.2, terribly sorry for the inconvenience but you will unfortunately have to restart the boss fight.

┗ Until the chapter is updated, loading the save data that is caught up to the latest chapter will only show the status confirmation screen.

・Automatically adds save data from trial version if no previous save data is detected.

*In order to transfer the save data from the trial version, the Demo and Early Access version's file directory must be the same. (As long as the game installation path is set normally, it should be possible to transfer save data. If there is already save data from the Early Access ver., you cannot transfer save data from the Demo ver.

[Changes]

Changed the wording of the help section from "Help" to "Suspended Save".

Changed the wording of the schedule to accommodate future updates.

Slightly reduced the MP required for the Fairy Event in Forest of the Great Tree

[Bug Fixes]

・Fixed a bug where pressing spamming certain buttons while loading into the game would make sounds.

・Fixed a bug that caused a random event in the bandits' hideout where encountering a single Chauris would be mislabeled as a pair of Chauris.

・Fixed a bug where some areas that had already been released were stuck on black screen.

・Fixed a bug where the game was still functional even after selecting "Quit Game", or "Give Up".

・Fixed a bug where after selecting "Give Up" in an event where you took damage, the game would save right before death.

・Fixed a bug that the direction of evasion for the 2Poison [Body and Head] skill's "head" was facing ↓ instead of ↑.

・Fixed a bug that allowed you to make a selection at the Key Talisman even though you did not have enough MP.

・Fixed a bug where instead of Goshe saying "Hm, Something's glowing in there." it would say be narration.

・Fixed a bug that caused mismatched dialogues in the route branching in the first half of Chapter 2.

┗ The route itself is accurate, so this does not impact gameplay.

・Fixed a bug that allowed you to access and use the menu by pressing the "Cancel" button while the game was loading.

Thank you very much for supporting and playing The Use of Life!

