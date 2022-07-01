Hot Fix v0.30.2 is now available.

This is just a small patch to fix the errors/bug contained within v0.30 & v0.30.1

Made it so if metal is added or removed from the crucible while it is already inside the furnace after opening the Furnace Interface it will now set the correct Melting Temp rather than having to remove and re-add the crucible from the Furnace.

Changed the method for fixing the Crucible, it should now correctly remove all crucibles from the world and replace it with a brand new one.

Due to the bugs with the crucible it is now being saved/loaded separately from all other world objects as this was found to be the cause of some of the issues, however I have had to re-create a new crucible after loading the game due to the main (deformed) bug with the LODs being persistent, this will be fixed properly once the cause is found, though for now it should be fully functional, just a little messy in the coding on start-up.

Fixed the issue with the 4gb & 8gb Laptop RAM Modules not correctly having it's Child Objects set, thus being able to remove the main 'PCB' object before all chips are removed.

Added a fix for the bugged Ingot Moulds, when looking at the mould if it determines the mould is 'bugged' it will reset the cooling timer thus fixing the UI Text.