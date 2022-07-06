Version 2.14.0 - DYLAN HUGHES FD 2022 LIVERY, CONTROL MAPPING UI UPDATES & MORE!

*Please note, players MUST update their game to 2.14.0 to have access to our new features and fixes!

SUP DRIFTERS!! Update 2.14.0 is coming at you with a HOT NEW FD Livery – Dylan Hughes! Get ready and rowdy for St. Louis track changes in preparation for Round 5 #FDSTL. With 3 rounds to go, there’s still time to catch up in our in-game FD Season Leaderboard! We’re tightening up some more bolts for this update with a focus on controller mapping UI reworks, car tweaks, crate rebalancing, track layout improvements, performance and optimisation, and overall maintenance work for a more refined gameplay experience!



Coming to the TD garage is Dylan Hughes' FD 2022 Livery! The team is ecstatic to FINALLY drop a brand new look for Dylan Hughes in-game, and yep – Players will be able to access ALL of Dylan’s liveries through the Paint Shop! Make sure to let us know how you like it, and if this Royal Purple beauty isn’t in your garage yet… GET ON IT Y’ALL!

CONTROLLER REMAPPING UI IMPROVEMENTS!



This has been on our radar for a while now, and we’re excited to finally present to you our controller remapping screen with a hot, NEW revamped design! This new design should feel more responsive, as well as relay controller information clearer and most importantly – tailored to the way YOU want to play. We’re also making more progress in improving gameplay on the Sim Rig, so stay tuned!

As we improve the overall user experience in our upcoming updates, any and ALL feedback is highly encouraged. Feel free to tell us what you think on Instagram or Discord!

FD CRATE REWORK!



Formula Drift goodies just got even HOTTER! We’ve made some tweaks to our fan favourite crate, players can now expect track competitive parts, high tier consumables & MORE when unboxing.

*Now available for purchase in-store on FD weekends only!

BUG FIXES & PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS

PC/Phone Linking fixed

FD St. Louis 2022 track layout changes and improvements

Cleaned up assets to minimise in-game memory usage and reduce crash-rate

Completed sponsor tree tabs are now correctly displayed as archived trees

Englishtown spawn location and layout improvements

Update/Carousel panels' “View” buttons are more interactive now (Stay tuned!)

Adjusted crate summaries to more accurately reflect crate content

Optimised Launch/Start screen flow (Getting to the Main Menu should be faster now)

Obtaining Sponsor tree rewards screen improved for clearer flow

Liveries button incorrectly greyed out when actually interactable

Plus heaps more in-game, menu, paint shop, and garage UI & optimisation improvements!

Thanks to our amazing TD community for bringing forward lots of feedback and suggestions. We know for the last few updates, we’ve had EXCITING new releases, but don’t worry – We hear you, and we’re ensuring we have updates focused on improving pre-existing features and balancing systems in the game!

– Torque Drift Team