Patch 1.11.01 - Bug fixes & Charlie Nerf

Bug Fixes:

• If you pickup a flag, step in a spawn room, or into lava (as blaise) you cannot pickup a flag again. (Fixed)

• Changing gamemode is now done through the save button. (Server Options)

• Main menu max player value now works

• Abigail max turrets could get bugged if spamming V (force kill own turrets)

• Rocket Projectiles are less laggy online.

• Server Cap now responds properly, and will remove players if capped.

• Smooth Sync now has an extra check to enable itself. (Spawn room killer bug)

• Server list scaling (Fixed in a hotfix)

• Server list showed every server as passworded, even if it wasnt. (Fixed)

• Server list auto refresh was on by default (even when unticked)

Features:

• Gamemode announce has been changed. Due to voice actor complications, the round end voice actor is now the game mode voice actor.

• Killing spree voice actor is unchanged!

• Steam friend invites should be working

Balance:

Charlie Nerfs:

• Chi-Launch Cooldown increased from 1.5 seconds to 2.0 seconds.

• Increase damage taken while carrying the flag by 30%

• Brush off calculation changed.

Previous: Reduce 10% damage, The other damage gets converted to a DoT over 3 seconds.

New: Reduce 0% damage, 80% of damage -> Dot, 20% of damage taken instantly.