Patch 1.11.01 - Bug fixes & Charlie Nerf

Bug Fixes:
• If you pickup a flag, step in a spawn room, or into lava (as blaise) you cannot pickup a flag again. (Fixed)
• Changing gamemode is now done through the save button. (Server Options)
• Main menu max player value now works
• Abigail max turrets could get bugged if spamming V (force kill own turrets)
• Rocket Projectiles are less laggy online.
• Server Cap now responds properly, and will remove players if capped.
• Smooth Sync now has an extra check to enable itself. (Spawn room killer bug)
• Server list scaling (Fixed in a hotfix)
• Server list showed every server as passworded, even if it wasnt. (Fixed)
• Server list auto refresh was on by default (even when unticked)
Features:
• Gamemode announce has been changed. Due to voice actor complications, the round end voice actor is now the game mode voice actor.
• Killing spree voice actor is unchanged!
• Steam friend invites should be working
Balance:
Charlie Nerfs:
• Chi-Launch Cooldown increased from 1.5 seconds to 2.0 seconds.
• Increase damage taken while carrying the flag by 30%
• Brush off calculation changed.
Previous: Reduce 10% damage, The other damage gets converted to a DoT over 3 seconds.
New: Reduce 0% damage, 80% of damage -> Dot, 20% of damage taken instantly.
