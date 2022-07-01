V0.5.1.A : Unique Species Skills Arrive!

Greetings, gladiators!

In this week's big update - unique new skills for each species in the game! From the Yeren's "limb from limb" skill ( fancy tearing the arms off your enemy) to the Golem's "Rock of Ages" ( total imperviousness from all damage for several turns) , these new skills will add new depth and strategy to the game.

There are a few other bugfixes and balances in the game, so be sure to check them out below and let me know your thoughts here in the Steam forums!

Next week, I'll be working on some extra talents for each of the 4 talent trees, then rebalancing the current arena champions ( and yes, adding in a few new ones very soon too!)

Cheers, Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios

V 0.5.1.A ( July 1, 2022)

----NEW FEATURES ---

All character species now have a custom special skill which can be used once per battle! This skill can be found on the main radial wheel during battle.

---- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

Changed Sagan Blob's immunity from Lightning to Fire

All species' terrain defence penalties are increased from 5% to 10%

Significantly increased item damage for all enchanted weapons

Improved the armour value of all enchanted armours

Renamed Priest's Holy Heal as Cure Wounds

The "massive" species trait now grants +20% max health instead of +10%.

Lowered the scaling rate of stat rewards from adventures by 50%. (EG if you gained +4 stat from an adventure , it will now be +4)

Slowed down XP rate at higher gladiator levels. (More XP needed to level up.)

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES --

Fixed a bug where some elemental spells ignored armour

Added new celebration animations

Added some time delays after certain attacks

Added some special weather limitations for elemental based skills:

Fire Skills - Cannot use in Extreme Cold weather

Frost Skills - Cannot use in Extreme Heat weather

Poison Skills - Cannot use while raining

Lightning Skills - Cannot use while underground

---- SHOP FIXES CHANGES------

Fixed a bug where champion helmets sold for 1 gold

---- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES --------