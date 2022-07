Share · View all patches · Build 9041768 · Last edited 1 July 2022 – 04:26:03 UTC by Wendy

FATAL ERROR has been ported to Linux as version 0.3.0!

This version is identical in features to 0.9.0.6. We've worked hard to fix any bugs that might occur from operating system differences but please let us know in the Discussion section if you notice anything.

Thank you for the support!