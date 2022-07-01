Early Playtest Now Public! Radar Nodes, Better Note Editing and Bug Fixes!

Early Playtest is now public!

Open anyone who requests access! No more needing approval. Discord will also be less locked down than it was now! Thankyou everyone for your support so far!

Watch this to see the new stuff in action!

New Stuff

Every node has the ability to add a Synth SAW, SINE, or SQUARE oscilator to it. This is experimental but should be fun to mess with to make sounds more interesting. Combining the piano with a saw wave for instance creates a really neat instrument.

Updated mixes "Main Menu" and "Radar Starter" to be new update friendly. They can be opened and editing in the "Include" tab under your mixes.

Added Radar Starter nodes. These nodes will play other nodes when the radar line crosses them.

Added ability to change sizes of modulator rings, visualizer planets, and radar starters by clicking and dragging the rings instead of up and down arrow buttons. Much more intuitive.

Added a duration visual to each node indicated by the length of the glowing spire below them.

Added a closer reverb that has a much tighter falloff. This is right underneath the other reverb element.

Added a much more robust note editing panel above each node. (THIS WILL BE REFINED, I am aware they can be annoying when selecting multiple nodes).

Added ability to set the key per node so that the notes to select are quantized to the closest note value.

Scrolling Up and Down now scrolls up and down when in palettes. Option added to invert this

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue with sound only outputing the right and left channels. Middle Channel was dampened quite a bit. This may cause previous mixes to sound too loud.

Decreased time needed to register a double click so its easier.

tool tip for values stays around when modifying values now.

octaves now visually start from 1 instead of 0

When Changing graphics settings, everything should restore properly now. Keeping the warning text for a little bit longer until that is 100% confirmed.

Fixed crash that was seemingly random related to multi-band compressor. It was my fault.. i told the audio components to destroy themselves on accident.

Fixed issue with links not displaying the timing elements properly when connecting to bigger nodes.

Performance

There is still a chance you will have issues on lower end hardware. CPU Usage may be high but GPU usage will likely be cut in half cost-wise! Super stoked about this one.

Known Annoying Issues