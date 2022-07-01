Update 0.18 Patch Notes

After a long delay and months of beta testing, the ship customization update is finally ready for an official release. This does not mean the new system is bug-free, but it is now mostly stable and fully functional. This update comes with dozens of new sails and various other custom options such as bowsprits and cabins, but more sails and other options will be gradually added over time. Customization for the big ships is also coming sometime in the near future.



New Features

is now available for all : you can install custom sails, change the masts, cabins, bowsprits and other custom elements. Boats can be customized in shipyards in the capital cities (Gold Rock City, Dragon Cliffs, Fort Aestrin). Dock your boat in the shipyard area marked by yellow flags, and speak to the shipyard master to enter the ship customization menu. sleeping on your boat while it is moored will now skip time much faster, and you will continue sleeping even when not tired

added a new painting for purchase on Chronos

you can now disable the tutorial hints in the settings menu

Bug Fixes