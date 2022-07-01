Update Video / v11-13 - New Free Test Demo!

Hi All!
We've got some nice updates for you today with our new devlog covering versions 11 through 13 as well as our new Free Test Demo.
We decided to release a Free Test Demo so that everyone is able to test their VR hardware to check for compatibility and performance before purchasing Alien Dawn, and confirm that their VR controller and gameplay preferences are supported.
We want anyone interested in this game to be happy with their purchase.
There are also several new updates below in today's HotFix.
6/30/2022 (HotFix) v1.13c
- Added Free Test Demo to Store Page
- Cleaned up Opening Message Screen
- Fixed bug where Map 2 would not start sometimes
- Fixed bug on Map 2 when loading map will now start with a black screen
- Fixed Shack placements
- Fixed Pitch limit on Player Camera | Desktop
Changed files in this update