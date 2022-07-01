 Skip to content

The Shadows Lengthen update for 1 July 2022

Major Patch update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9041615

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings denizens of the Darkness! As I am essentially a one man team working on an open world game, the updates and progress are slower. However I am please to announce that this is a major update to the game.

Most notable updates & changes include:

  1. Weapons can be reloaded
  2. Monster can now hunt players throught the entire environment
  3. Main menu now included a "quick selection" section so players can jump right into a new game
  4. The werewolf is new moster that players can now face
    *Many of players will notice that the Werewolf will be missing many different animations
  5. The vehicle has had a slight overhaul. Features include: Animations, engine sounds, speed, turning and spacebar to break
  6. Fully procedural 3D cloud shader sky is now included with Day/Night cycle.
  7. Advanced AI behaviors including - monster hiding, monster searching and monster fleeing as well.
  • you will notice if you strike the vampire with a holy water bottle, she will run away in fear
  1. Player inventory is updated. Items can be switched in and out of menu
  2. Tons of visual fixes and other chagnges
