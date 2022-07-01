Major Patch update!

Greetings denizens of the Darkness! As I am essentially a one man team working on an open world game, the updates and progress are slower. However I am please to announce that this is a major update to the game.

Most notable updates & changes include:

Weapons can be reloaded Monster can now hunt players throught the entire environment Main menu now included a "quick selection" section so players can jump right into a new game The werewolf is new moster that players can now face

*Many of players will notice that the Werewolf will be missing many different animations The vehicle has had a slight overhaul. Features include: Animations, engine sounds, speed, turning and spacebar to break Fully procedural 3D cloud shader sky is now included with Day/Night cycle. Advanced AI behaviors including - monster hiding, monster searching and monster fleeing as well.

you will notice if you strike the vampire with a holy water bottle, she will run away in fear