Major Patch update!

Greetings denizens of the Darkness! As I am essentially a one man team working on an open world game, the updates and progress are slower. However I am please to announce that this is a major update to the game.
Most notable updates & changes include:
- Weapons can be reloaded
- Monster can now hunt players throught the entire environment
- Main menu now included a "quick selection" section so players can jump right into a new game
- The werewolf is new moster that players can now face
*Many of players will notice that the Werewolf will be missing many different animations
- The vehicle has had a slight overhaul. Features include: Animations, engine sounds, speed, turning and spacebar to break
- Fully procedural 3D cloud shader sky is now included with Day/Night cycle.
- Advanced AI behaviors including - monster hiding, monster searching and monster fleeing as well.
- you will notice if you strike the vampire with a holy water bottle, she will run away in fear
- Player inventory is updated. Items can be switched in and out of menu
- Tons of visual fixes and other chagnges
Changed files in this update